Welcome To The Jungle On OTT: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Ensemble Comedy After Theatrical Run

Welcome To The Jungle On OTT: Director Ahmed Khan's ensemble comedy received a good initial response at the box office after releasing on June 26. The movie's paid previews, which played on Thursday (June 25), also witnessed good footfalls, and the momentum has continued into Friday and Saturday. So far, Welcome 3 has collected over ₹30 crore and is headed towards a nearly ₹60 crore collection over the first weekend.

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Clips from the movie are also trending on social media, with many calling it "peak brainrot comedy". Netizens are even comparing Welcome To The Jungle to Akshay's Tees Maar Khan since the brand of humour in the two movies is similar. As it continues to run in cinema halls, fans are eager to know about its OTT release.

When and where to watch Welcome 3 on OTT?

Following its theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle will make its digital debut on JioHotstar. Although the makers have not announced an official streaming date, the platform has already been confirmed as the film's OTT partner through its promotional material. Since Hindi movies hit streaming 8 weeks after their theatrical release, Welcome 3 is likely to premiere on digital around August.



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Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan | Image: X

What is Welcome To The Jungle about?