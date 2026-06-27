Welcome To The Jungle On OTT: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Ensemble Comedy After Theatrical Run
Clips from Welcome To The Jungle are trending on social media, with many calling it "peak brainrot comedy".
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Welcome To The Jungle On OTT: Director Ahmed Khan's ensemble comedy received a good initial response at the box office after releasing on June 26. The movie's paid previews, which played on Thursday (June 25), also witnessed good footfalls, and the momentum has continued into Friday and Saturday. So far, Welcome 3 has collected over ₹30 crore and is headed towards a nearly ₹60 crore collection over the first weekend.
Clips from the movie are also trending on social media, with many calling it "peak brainrot comedy". Netizens are even comparing Welcome To The Jungle to Akshay's Tees Maar Khan since the brand of humour in the two movies is similar. As it continues to run in cinema halls, fans are eager to know about its OTT release.
When and where to watch Welcome 3 on OTT?
Following its theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle will make its digital debut on JioHotstar. Although the makers have not announced an official streaming date, the platform has already been confirmed as the film's OTT partner through its promotional material. Since Hindi movies hit streaming 8 weeks after their theatrical release, Welcome 3 is likely to premiere on digital around August.
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What is Welcome To The Jungle about?
Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. The first movie released in 2007, followed by the sequel, Welcome Back, in 2015. Welcome 3 revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving crime, confusion and action-packed situations. Besides Akshay, the film features an ensemble cast that also includes Paresh Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more.
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