OTT Releases This Week (Sept 1 to Sept 7): Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Inspector Zende, Kammattam, Rise & Fall, A Minecraft Movie And More Titles To Stream

Check out the list of new movie and web series releases on OTT | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 1 to Sept 7): While some much anticipated movie titles are running in cinema halls now, some that released in theatres earlier this year are all set to stream on OTT this week. Here's a complete list of films and web series all set to debut on OTT from September 1 through till September 7.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The debut of Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, also co-starring Vikrant Massey, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is all set to stream on digital after it witnessed an underwhelming run on the big screens. It will premiere online on September 5.

Where to watch: Zee5

Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee directorial starring Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright and more is all set to stream online after it released on the big screens in August. Highest 2 Lowest will debut on OTT on September 5.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Inspector Zende

The logline of this Netflix original crime thriller reads, "When serial killer Carl Bhojraj escapes prison and resurfaces in Mumbai, the determined Inspector Zende steps up to nab the cunning fugitive once more." The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role, while Jim Sarbh plays the seasoned criminal Carl Bhojraj. It is inspired by a true story and will stream on September 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kammattam

Inspired by the sensational Thrissur cooperative bank scams that shook Kerala, this six-episode thriller series is a mix of crime, politics and human drama. Kammattam is a Malayalam web series and is the perfect watch during the Onam festival.

Where to watch: Zee5

Rise & Fall

Rise & Fall is a high-stakes reality show that explores the stark contrast between the powerful and powerless, the haves and have-nots. It’s a social experiment with 16 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds - Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show will feature Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Varma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and more.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Peacemaker (new episode)

Starring John Cena, Peacemaker is part of the DCEU under James Gunn and Peter Safran. While the series has premiered with two episode last week, a new episode will air on September 5.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Back To The Frontier

The logline of the show reads, "Families will leave the 21st century behind to live as 1800s pioneers in this bold social experiment that will test their strength, stamina and sense of humour." It will premiere on September 1.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

A Minecraft Movie

One of the biggest Hollywood hits of the year, A Minecraft Movie is all set to premiere online on September 4. This fantasy action infused with comedy is meant for family audiences.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Tollywood star Nagarjuna will return to host the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The show premieres on September 7 and will continue over the coming months.