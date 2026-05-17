OTT Releases This Week: System, Desi Bling, Satan, Warrant, Madhuvidhu, GOAT And More New Movies And Web Series To Stream

OTT Releases This Week: New Hindi, Indian regional and Hollywood releases are set to premiere this week on various OTT platforms. From Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika's courtroom thriller System to the new Tamil series Warrant, here's everything new you can stream online this coming week.



Satan The Dark

Tamil horror film starring FJ, Ayraa, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre and Sreeja Ravi and directed by Manikandan Ramalingam released in cinema halls in March end to lukewarm response. It will now stream in multiple languages on May 18 on multiple OTT platforms.

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Where to watch: Prime Video, Aha Tamil

Desi Bling

The reality series follows real life couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they navigate the life of billionaires over brunches and intense social rivalries. The show will stream from May 20.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War follows Jack (John Krasinski), who reunites with CIA operatives to navigate betrayal from an enemy who knows their moves. In this movie, Jack faces a past once thought settled. Ghost War is the sixth film in the franchise and the third reboot in the Jack Ryan series. It picks up where Prime Video series Jack Ryan (2018–2023) concludes. This movie will stream from May 20.

Where to watch: Prime Video

System

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika star in System, a gritty courtroom thriller directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame. It follows an unlikely connection between a public prosecutor a courtroom stenographer. A complex case sees a father and his daughter come face-to-face in court. It will stream from May 22.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Boroughs

The Boroughs is an upcoming sci-fi series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The series is set inside a peaceful retirement community that faces an otherworldly threat. All episodes stream from May 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Madhuvidhu

Madhuvidhu is a Malayalam rom-com that follows a man who comes from an entirely male household and finds a partner after many failed marriage proposals. The movie will stream from May 22 and stars Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Saikumar, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejaya and Amal Jose in lead roles.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Married To The Game 2

Offering unprecedented access to the lives of the wives and girlfriends of renowned Premier League footballers, the season is expected to offer an unfiltered glimpse into life off the pitch, as the globetrotting couples do life in their own unique way. New episodes stream from May 20.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ladies First

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike feature in Ladies First. The story follows a ladies man who finds himself in a very unfamiliar landscape — an alternate reality where women hold all the power. The new film will be directed by Thea Sharrock and will premiere on May 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Warrant

Filmmaker Prashanth Pandiyaraj, who made his breakthrough with the series Vilangu for ZEE5, is joining the streamer once again for a new series, Warrant. Prashanth will feature in it in the leading role of a subordinate cop. The Tamil series will stream from May 24.

Where to watch: ZEE5

GOAT

GOAT is an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. It will stream from May 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bad Thoughts 2

Bad Thoughts, Tom Segura's dark and twisted comedic series, returns for its season 2 on May 24. In this six-episode season, Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.

Where to watch: Netflix

SkyMed 4

Season 4 of the series about air ambulance crews in northern Canada is cleared for takeoff and will ascend on May 22 in India. The eight-part season finds the crew disrupted like never before, as the arrival of new rookie pilots and medics unsettles the dynamic and its leaders begin losing control.