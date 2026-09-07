OTT Releases This Week: The Revolutionaries, Ghamasaan, Drawn Together And More Movies, Web Series To Binge-Watch

We have entered the second week of September 2026, and the OTT shows have lined up interesting movies and web series you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home this week. From Fauda Season 5 and The Revolutionaries to Drawn Together, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Fauda Season 5

Featuring Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent and Hakim Djaziri, the upcoming season is set two years after October 7. Haunted by their trauma, Fauda’s fighters embark on a deadly race to stop a catastrophic attack on Israel, forcing them to confront the true cost of fighting the war after the war. The show will stream on September 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

Drawn Together

It is an upcoming Spanish romantic film starring Ester Expósito and Hugo Diego Garcia in lead roles. The movie revolves around Ester's character, who forms a strong relationship with her bodyguard. It will release on September 9.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Prime Video

Last Seen

It is a show revolving around a Police officer named Ian Ridley, whose daughter Maggie disappears. Years later, he receives a call, believing it's her and embarks on a relentless quest. The show will stream on September 9.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Apple TV

Why Did I Get Married Again?

Serving as a sequel to Tyler Perry's franchise, the film marks the return of cast Tyler Perry, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones and Michael Jai White. The plot revolves around the original group of friends who reunite for a destination wedding as Marcus and Angela's daughter prepares to get married. The movie will premiere on September 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Call My Agent! The Movie

It follows a former talent agent turned aspiring director who must reunite with his old team after a lead actor steps away from the project days before filming. The movie will release on September 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Crew Girl

Featuring Miku Martineau, Jessica Paré and Samuel Braun, the movie revolves around a teen girl who is disgraced by her father's financial fraud. She, along with her mother, escapes to a small town where she ends up being the only female rower on her school team. The show will start streaming on September 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Perfect Lie

It is an upcoming show revolving around four couples who enjoy an extravagant lifestyle. However, when one of their villas burns and a member dies, their lies are exposed. The show will premiere on September 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Revolutionaries

It is an upcoming period action thriller, starring Bhuvam Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. The series is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal, and explores the lives of young Indian freedom fighters. The show will stream on September 11.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot

It is an upcoming horror-comedy web series, featuring Asha Negi and Vishal Vashisht. The show is based on folklore from Central India. It has a total of 40 episodes that showcase the clash of science and supernatural powers. The web series will start streaming on September 11.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ghamasaan

Starring Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav, the movie tells the story of an uncompromising IPS officer who is tasked with bringing order to a land torn between politics and law. The movie will release on September 11.

Where to watch: Ghamasaan

Go Team!

It is a dark comedy film that follows employees at Tío Mochales, once the top Spanish cheese company, now struggling. Starring Alexandra Jiménez, Maribel Verdú and Pedro Casablanc, the film will be released on September 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Prince of Mollywood

It is an upcoming Malayalam comedy web series about Firoz, who wants to become a famous pan-Indian movie superstar. The series includes Dain Davis, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma and Vidhya Vijaykumar. It will feature on September 11.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A Love Other Than Yours

It is an upcoming K-drama starring Seo Kang-joon, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Joo-ahn, and Jo Aram. The series follows the emotional shifts of long-term couples who encounter new romantic interests as they approach marriage. The show will start streaming on September 12.