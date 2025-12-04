Updated 4 December 2025 at 23:47 IST
OTT Releases This Weekend: Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Kuttram Purindhavan, The Great Pre Wedding Show, The Girlfriend, Dies Irae And More Titles To Stream
While The Girlfriend, Dies Irae, Stephen and The Great Pre Wedding Show are some of the new regional movies releasing on OTT this weekend, don't miss out on fresh shows like Dhoolpet Police Station and Kuttram Purindhavan.
OTT Releases This Weekend: From the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 to new regional movies and web series, here's everything new you can watch on streaming services this weekend.
Bigg Boss 19
The Hindi version of the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan will wrap up this Sunday (December 7) with the winner receiving ₹50 lakh and other gifts.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Girlfriend
Rashmika Mandanna's critically acclaimed and a decent box office grosser The Girlfriend is all set to stream from December 5. The movie that highlights modern-day relationships and the subtle toxicity in love will look to find more audience once it has arrived on digital.
Where to watch: Netflix
Dies Irae
Pranav Mohanlal's sleeper hit, the Malayalam horror film Dies Irae is all set to stream in multiple languages from December 5. The lead character in it starts witnessing supernatural activities after he safekeeps a woman's items after she dies by suicide.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Gharwali Pedwali
The Hindi TV serial Gharwali Pedwali follows how the life of a man takes a complete turn after he lands up with two wives instead of one. Episodes begin streaming from December 5.
Where to watch: Zee5
Kuttram Purindhavan
The Tamil crime thriller show is now streaming. It stars Pasupathy, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Vidaarth and follows a missing girl's case and what unfolds while investigation unravels.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Dhoolpet Police Station
The web series, which will release in Tamil and Telugu, is a fresh and humourous take on police procedurals. New episodes will stream from December 5. The show will air weekly episodes, raising anticipation for what's next.
Where to watch: Aha
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
A through and through Christmas movie, The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 will stream from December 5. The story follows a father, his teen son and their friends who must rescue Santa to save Christmas.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Great Pre Wedding Show
The Great Pre-Wedding Show, directed by Rahul Srinivas, received good reviews from critics when it released in November. The rom-com entertainer will be available for streaming from December 5 midnight . Teena Shravya, Rohan Roy, Narendra Ravi and Yamini Nageswar play key roles in this entertainer.
Where to watch: Zee5
Stephen
Tamil film, Stephen is headlined by Gomathi Shankar. It is a psychological thriller that marks the directorial debut of Mithun Balaji. The movie will be available for streaming from December 5 in multiple languages.
Where to watch: Netflix
Lee
War correspondent Lee Miller (Kate Winslet) travels to the front lines of World War II to embark on a mission to uncover the hidden truths of the Third Reich. The period drama is a heart-wrenching look back at the biggest man made tragedies of the modern world. It will stream on December 5.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
