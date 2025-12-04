OTT Releases This Weekend: Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Kuttram Purindhavan, The Great Pre Wedding Show, The Girlfriend, Dies Irae And More Titles To Stream

Check out new titles to stream on OTT this weekend | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Weekend: From the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 to new regional movies and web series, here's everything new you can watch on streaming services this weekend.

Bigg Boss 19

The Hindi version of the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan will wrap up this Sunday (December 7) with the winner receiving ₹50 lakh and other gifts.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna's critically acclaimed and a decent box office grosser The Girlfriend is all set to stream from December 5. The movie that highlights modern-day relationships and the subtle toxicity in love will look to find more audience once it has arrived on digital.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dies Irae

Pranav Mohanlal's sleeper hit, the Malayalam horror film Dies Irae is all set to stream in multiple languages from December 5. The lead character in it starts witnessing supernatural activities after he safekeeps a woman's items after she dies by suicide.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Gharwali Pedwali

The Hindi TV serial Gharwali Pedwali follows how the life of a man takes a complete turn after he lands up with two wives instead of one. Episodes begin streaming from December 5.

Where to watch: Zee5

Kuttram Purindhavan

The Tamil crime thriller show is now streaming. It stars Pasupathy, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Vidaarth and follows a missing girl's case and what unfolds while investigation unravels.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Dhoolpet Police Station

The web series, which will release in Tamil and Telugu, is a fresh and humourous take on police procedurals. New episodes will stream from December 5. The show will air weekly episodes, raising anticipation for what's next.

Where to watch: Aha

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

A through and through Christmas movie, The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 will stream from December 5. The story follows a father, his teen son and their friends who must rescue Santa to save Christmas.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Great Pre Wedding Show

The Great Pre-Wedding Show, directed by Rahul Srinivas, received good reviews from critics when it released in November. The rom-com entertainer will be available for streaming from December 5 midnight . Teena Shravya, Rohan Roy, Narendra Ravi and Yamini Nageswar play key roles in this entertainer.

Where to watch: Zee5

Stephen

Tamil film, Stephen is headlined by Gomathi Shankar. It is a psychological thriller that marks the directorial debut of Mithun Balaji. The movie will be available for streaming from December 5 in multiple languages.





Where to watch: Netflix

Lee

War correspondent Lee Miller (Kate Winslet) travels to the front lines of World War II to embark on a mission to uncover the hidden truths of the Third Reich. The period drama is a heart-wrenching look back at the biggest man made tragedies of the modern world. It will stream on December 5.