OTT Releases This Weekend: Kuberaa, Special Ops 2, Gutar Gu 3, DNA, The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 And More Movies And Web Series To Stream

OTT Releases This Weekend: OTT has a lot to offer. Check out new titles, both movies and web series, dropping this week that you may enjoy over the weekend from the comfort of your home.

Kuberaa

Dhanush starrer Tamil film Kuberaa is all set to stream on July 18 after completing its successful theatrical run. The crime drama also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Special OPS Season 2

Kay Kay Menon returns as Himmat Singh in the new season of Special OPS, set to stream on July 18. This time, the adventures of the special agent and his team will be much more thrilling and gripping.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Will Belly (Lola Tung) finally make up her mind about whether she wants to be with Conrad (Gavin Casalegno) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)? Will heart go back and forth between the brothers or settle on someone new? TSITP season 3 carries forward the entangled love story of the three teens.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Emmy Winner Vir Das' latest comedy special is all set to stream on July 18. Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.

Where to watch: Netflix

DNA

The Tamil thriller will stream online just a a day after its Telugu theatrical release. The logline of the film reads, "A new mom with BPD believes her baby was switched after birth. While others doubt her, her reformed addict husband races to find their real child before time runs out."

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Gutar Gu Season 3

The beloved MX Player series about teenage romance returns with new episodes on July 17.