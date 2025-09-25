OTT Releases This Weekend (Sept 26-28): Hridayapoorvam, Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, Janaawar, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 And More To Stream

Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam is among the new OTT releases this weekend | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Weekend (Sept 26-28): Streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Z5 and more are set to stream some much awaited Hindi and regional releases. From Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam to latest Hindi films Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhdak 2, here's your watchlist for the weekend.

Hridayapoorvam

Mohanlal fronted family drama grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide after releasing on Onam. Now, it is all set to stream online starting September 26.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan feature in this Malayalam rom-com. It promises laughter, mixed with some emotional weight and can be streamed in various languages from September 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn leads the comedy ensemble that features in Son Of Sardaar 2. While the sequel failed to match up to the original's success, its gags and comedy are sure to leave you laughing. The Hindi comedy film can be streamed from September 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is a remake of the critically acclaimed 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The Bollywood do-over stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. After an underwhelming box office run, Dhadak 2 will stream from Sept 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bigg Boss Kannada 12

The latest and 12th season of the reality show Bigg Boss will debut is Kannada edition, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, on September 28. It is will be exciting to see who enters the Bigg Boss house in this season.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Janaawar

Led by Bhuvan Arora of Farzi fame, Janaawar: The Beast Within is about a small village is shaken out of slumber by a missing person's case. As SI Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan) sets out to solve the mystery, more intriguing cases come his way. The thriller web series will premiere all episodes on September 26.

Where to watch: Z5

Alice In Borderland: Season 3

Arisu and his friends are transported to a deserted Tokyo, where survival depends on playing deadly, high-stakes games. The Japanese survival thriller series returns with more gripping challenges and psychological drama in season 3 which is now streaming.

Where to watch: Netflix

All of You

Best friends Simon and Laura secretly love each other, but when Laura learns that she is destined for someone else, they are forced to reflect on what might have been. Its a slow and introspective drama that can make for a perfect watch this weekend.