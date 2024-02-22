Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:49 IST
OTT Titles Releasing This Week: Poacher, Saw X, Malaikottai Vaaliban And More
From Saw X, Poacher to Malaikottai Vaaliban, here we are with a list of web series and movies releasing on OTT platforms this week.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
It's that time of the week when we bring to you the list of new movies and web series that you can watch from the comfort of your home. OTT giants like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, and others have enhanced the experience by releasing the latest movies and series in different genres and languages from across the globe. So here we are with a list of web series and movies releasing on OTT platforms this week.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Four elemental nations are at war with each other and only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can restore peace. The new Avatar comes in the form of Aang who strives to fulfil his destiny.
Release Date: February 21
Platform: Netflix
Poacher
Poacher is an Indian Malayalam-language crime drama television miniseries created by Richie Mehta. The series stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti, Ranjitha Menon, and Maala Parvathi and is produced by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. It is about forest officials who uncover an ivory poaching ring.
Release Date: February 23
Platform: Prime Video
Saw X
Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Starring, Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, is a direct follow-up to the first Saw movie.
Release Date: February 23
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Through My Window: Looking at You
After the events of the summer, Ares and Raquel can't find a way to carry on their relationship and decide to go their separate ways. When they see each other again in winter, the love and attraction they feel for each other is undeniable.
Release Date: February 23
Platform: Netflix
Malaikottai Vaaliban
The life of a legendary man, with his struggles and triumphs, paves the way for the next generations. Starring Mohanlal, the film had its theatrical debut on January 25. Now, the film is all set for its OTT premiere.
Release Date: February 23
Platform: Prime Video
