Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:49 IST

OTT Titles Releasing This Week: Poacher, Saw X, Malaikottai Vaaliban And More

From Saw X, Poacher to Malaikottai Vaaliban, here we are with a list of web series and movies releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:centuryfilms.in/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It's that time of the week when we bring to you the list of new movies and web series that you can watch from the comfort of your home. OTT giants like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, and others have enhanced the experience by releasing the latest movies and series in different genres and languages from across the globe. So here we are with a list of web series and movies releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Four elemental nations are at war with each other and only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can restore peace. The new Avatar comes in the form of Aang who strives to fulfil his destiny.

 

Release Date: February 21

Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

 

Poacher

Poacher is an Indian Malayalam-language crime drama television miniseries created by Richie Mehta. The series stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti, Ranjitha Menon, and Maala Parvathi and is produced by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. It is about forest officials who uncover an ivory poaching ring. 

Release Date: February 23

Advertisement

Platform: Prime Video

 

Saw X

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Starring, Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, is a direct follow-up to the first Saw movie. 

Advertisement

 

Release Date: February 23

Advertisement

Platform: Lionsgate Play

 

Through My Window: Looking at You

After the events of the summer, Ares and Raquel can't find a way to carry on their relationship and decide to go their separate ways. When they see each other again in winter, the love and attraction they feel for each other is undeniable.

Advertisement

Release Date: February 23

Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

 

Malaikottai Vaaliban 

The life of a legendary man, with his struggles and triumphs, paves the way for the next generations. Starring Mohanlal, the film had its theatrical debut on January 25. Now, the film is all set for its OTT premiere. 

Release Date: February 23

Advertisement

Platform: Prime Video

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo