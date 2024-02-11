Advertisement

It's that time of the week when we bring to you the list of new movies and web series that you can watch from the comfort of your home. OTT giants like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video and others have enhanced the experience by releasing the latest movies and series in different genres and languages from across the globe. So here we are with a list of web series and movies releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Anushka (Jennifer Winget) is a sharp but ethical lawyer who works with Virat (Karan Wahi), her ambitious colleague, in her father's law firm. Their lives change as Ankita (Reem Shaikh) joins as an intern, concealing a hidden agenda under the guise of a job opportunity. It will start streaming on SonyLiv on February 12.

Ready, Set, Love

The series is set in a surrealistic world where men are vastly outnumbered, women must compete for the perfect gentlemen in a government-sponsored game show. It will start streaming on February 15 on Netflix.

Saba Nayagan

Starring Ashok Selvan, Karthika Muraleedharan and Megha Akash, the film is about Sub-Inspector Vishnu and his constables arrest Saba for being drunk and creating a public nuisance. They release another man, who is heartbroken. Saba tries to regain his composure by sharing his heartbreak stories. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 14.

Abraham Ozler

The film revolves around the personal and professional lives of veteran cop Abraham Ozler, ACP Trichur, who at one time has to take up a serial killing case and the mysterious hunt begins. The film stars Jayaram in the titular role, while Mammootty makes a cameo appearance. The movie will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16.

The Kerala Story

After much delay, Adah Sharma starrer is set to stream on ZEE 5 on February 16. The narrates the ordeal of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba, how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist and landed in Afghanistan jail.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Naa Saami Ranga

The lives of two brothers from a humble background in a village get wrecked by evil-minded people from an affluent family. Can the protagonist overcome the complicated scenarios and lead a happy life with his loved ones? Starring Nagarjuna, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

Pensati Sexy

Stuck in a dead-end career and on a string of terrible dates, the life of 30-something Maddalena is a total mess. Until one day she meets an unlikely guardian angel that comes to her in the form of real-life porn star Valentina Nappi. It will start streaming on Prime Video on February 12.

Players

New York sportswriter Mack has spent years devising successful hook-up "plays" with her friends, but when she unexpectedly falls for one of her targets, she must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. American romantic comedy film stars Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis. It will start streaming on Netflix on February 14.