Pulse X Review: Netflix's Medical Drama Faces Backlash For Being 'Lifeless' And 'Annoying', Netizens Say 'Stopped After Ep 1'

Medical Television series Pulse premiered on OTT giant Netflix on April 3, 2025. Post its release, the ten episodic show has been garnering negative reviews from netizens and many took to social media to give their views.

Netizens react to medical show Pulse

Several netizens not happy with the show that many couldn’t finish the first episode. One user wrote, “Started Pulse and STOPPED after episode 1 because the chief really had the audacity to ask the victim if she was okay with her SH’er taking back his position because they’re “understaffed”….I would have left and sued the s**t outta that place.#Pulse #PulseNetflix”.

Another user wrote, “Pulse on Netflix has potential but the main leads are boring and annoying. Their backstory is so ordinary. I want more of Chan. #PulseNetflix”.

“Netflix should have came harder with #Pulse because compared to #ThePitt this is truly a bust…and this is just after one episode”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “5 minutes into Pulse on Netflix and 1) the main character could not be trying harder to look like Meredith grey and 2) why is there a Harry styles wannabe doctor? unsure so far…”

A X user named David wrote, “Reviews are saying #Pulse is DOA and they’re not wrong! It’s a bit embarrassing to release such a lifeless medical drama within just a few months of The Pitt and The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call. Both of them prove what Pulse doesn’t, that the genre is still alive and well”.

All about Pulse

Pulse follows the personal and professional lives of doctors and staff at a busy Miami trauma center.