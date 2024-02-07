Advertisement

Rakshit Shetty starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B is all set to make its OTT debut. The film is already available for streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video. It started to stream from today, January 25, a day before Republic Day.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B Available For Streaming

The Kannada film, directed by Hemamth M Rao, also stars Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra J Achar in lead roles. The film is a sequel to the September release Sapta Saagaradaace Ello - Side B. The film will be available in 240 countries.

What do we know About Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B?

In the aftermath of his decade-long prison sentence, Manu (Rakshit) begins to pick up the remaining pieces of the life that he lost when tries to start afresh. But the repercussions of his past decisions follow him as he finds himself entangled in the complexities of a new relationship with Surabhi (Chaithra), while coping with lingering thoughts and memories of Priya (Rukhmini). The film adeptly explores the intricacies of the journey that Manu, Priya, and Surabhi are now on, crafting a beautiful ode to the heartbreaking uncertainties that dawned at the climax of Side A.

