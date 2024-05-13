Advertisement

Sharmin Segal has been receiving flak on the internet owing to her performance in the recently released web series Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari. Following the backlash, the actress turned off the comment section of her Instagram posts. Amid this, the actress has shared a series of BTS photos from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

So many memories made: Sharmin Segal

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharmin offered a sneak peek straight from the backstage of Heeramandi. She shared a photo enjoying her "best food" with Sonakshi Sinha and a crew member. Next, is a photo with a yesteryear actress Farida Jalal, followed by photos with on-screen sister Aditi Rao Hydari and mom Manisha Koirala. She also shared photos with her crew members and furry friend Heera. "BTS! So many memories made," read the caption.

In the show, Sharmin essays the role of Alamzeb, the youngest daughter of Manisha Koirala.

Aditi Rao Hydari extends support to Sharmin Segal amid trolling

Sharmin has been facing backlash from netizens as they claim that she bagged the role in the show because she is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. When asked if she feels it is unfair to pick on anybody, Aditi called this practice "horrible" and said that there is a way to say it. In an interview with Puja Talwar, Aditi addressed the criticism against Sharmin and said, "It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that." The actress condemned "mean trolling" against Sharmin and suggested that people should look at the positive.

Earlier, Shruti Sharma, who portrayed the role of Saima, Alamzeb's maid, also extended support to Sharmin and said, "trolling is unacceptable".