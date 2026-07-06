Sing Geetham OTT Release: Ayaan Khan-Ahilya Bamroo's Musical Film To Premiere On...

Sing Geetham OTT: Ayaan Khan and Ahilya Bamroo's musical fantasy-comedy drama was well received by audiences upon its release in June 2026. The film marked the return of legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao at the age of 94.

When and where to watch Sing Geetham online?

According to the latest updates, the film will premiere on Netflix on July 9. Apart from Telugu and Tamil, the film will also be available in regional languages - Kannada and Malayalam.

(A screengrab from Netflix application)

The film is set in the village of Kuberapuram and revolves around Ayaan's character, Pratap, who returns to his ancestral village after his father's death to claim his inheritance. However, little did he know that he would be involved in a struggle to save the village's tree.

Sing Geetham box office report

On the opening day, the film earned ₹0.06 crore. By day 25, the film collected ₹7.40 crore worldwide, despite being critically acclaimed by critics and the audience.

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All about Sing Geetham

Besides Ayaan and Ahilya, the film also starred Shalini Kondepudi, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Agu Stanley Chiedozie and Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film marks the cameo appearances of Vijay Devarakonda, K. V. Anudeep, Rahul Ravindran and Nivetha Pethuraj. The film marked Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's 61st directorial. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Who is Singeetham Srinivasa Rao?

He is widely regarded as one of India's most versatile and innovative filmmakers. He has worked as a director across multiple languages and genres, including English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. He has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including two National Film Awards. In 2011, he was honoured with the Life Achievement Award by the Film Federation of India.