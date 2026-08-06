Spoiler Alert! Mini Mathur Crowned Alliance Winner, Beats Aly Goni And Ruhee Dosani To Take Home ₹50 Lakh Prize Money

Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, is one of the most talked-about reality-based shows. The viewers have been praising the format of the show and the fair judgment. Now, as the show is inching towards the Grand Finale, a video is going viral on the internet that reveals who the winner is. Alliance Grand Finale episode went on air today, August 6, while it was shot on August 4.

Mini Mathur lifts Alliance trophy

In a video going viral on the internet, Kunal is announcing Mini as the winner. He can be seen handing the Alliance trophy to her, and she is unable to contain the excitement and happiness. Aly Goni, who is also one of the finalists, can be seen showing support to Mini. This is the first-ever reality show she won and took home ₹50 lakh prize money.

Mini beat Aly and Ruhee Dosani in the finale to lift the trophy.

She has also dropped a post on Instagram holding the Alliance trophy with the caption, “And just like that… the queen wears her crown”.

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In the audience, we can see all the contestants, including Seema Sajdeh, Vanshaj Singh, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor, Daisy Shah and Sohail Khan, among others.

Mini Mathur gives an emotional winning speech

Mini said, "In these six weeks, I have lived a life. This is my first reality show; before this, I had never considered doing a captive reality show. I said yes because I love sports and competition, and I am glad some of my friends forced me to do this. I didn't think I would be able to survive here for more than a week because when life looks good on the other side, you find reasons not to make it uncomfortable. But there were things I wanted to prove to myself and some things I was reconsidering about my life. But I walked in here, and I fell in love. I fell in love with each one of the contestants. They have helped me a lot throughout the journey."

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This is much more than I ever hoped for, and I think I did it with dignity and grace. I hope all women get inspired a bit after watching me because I think now the sky is the limit and I will push myself way more."