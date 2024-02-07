Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Streaming On OTT: Indian Police Force To Blue Beetle, Series & Movies To Binge-watch This Weekend

A number of movies and web series across genres are premiering on OTT this weekend. From Indian Police Force to Blue Beetle, check out the full list.

Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT movies and series
OTT movies and series | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the coming weekend, numerous movies and web series across genres will be made available for streaming. Some theatrical releases will be making their theatrical debut while original content will also debut on OTT. Here's a list of titles you can look forward to watching in the coming weekend.

Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty is extending his cop universe to long format with the release of his maiden web series Indian Police Force, fronted by Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The show will stream on January 19 on Prime Video.

Indian Police Force poster | IMage: IMDb

Extra Ordinary Man

Telugu actor Nithiin's  Extra Ordinary Man will premiere on OTT on January 19. It will be made available in Tamil and Telugu on Disney+Hotstar from January 19.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Coleen Rooney attempts to put a stop to her private Instagram posts being leaked to the press. The three-part series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from January 19.

True Detective Night Country

Crime thriller True Detective has returned with its 4th season and is streaming on Jio Studios. While it premiered over the week, those who have not been able to watch it can catch up over the weekend. Only 1 episode has been out yet with more to follow.

A still from True Detective | Image: IMDb

Blue Beetle

DC's Blue Beetle will stream on Jio Cinemas from January 18. It is one of the final movies in the old DCEU before the reboot which is currently in motion under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

 A still from Blue Beetle | Image: IMDb

Other titles that you can catch up on OTT over the weekend are American Nightmare on Netflix, Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video and Chicago Fire Season 12 on Prime Video. 
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

