Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a Delhi police officer in the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. The show will mark the web series debut of the actor as well as the director, Rohit Shetty. Ahead of the release of the series, the team opened up about the show at the trailer launch. In conversation, Sidharth recalled feeling honoured to play a real-life hero on screen.

Sidharth Malhotra says he believes the police is the ‘toughest service’

Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty arrived in the National Capital on January 17 to celebrate 75 years of the Indian Police Service. The actor-director took to the stage ahead of the release of their web series Indian Police Force. At the event, Sidharth opened up about playing a cop on screen.

As per ANI, the Shershaah actor said, “Now that I have reached a certain age and have become aware, I think the police service is one of the toughest services in the country. As an actor, I feel extremely honoured that I got a chance to wear this uniform on the big screen.”

Rohit Shetty says sacrifices made by the families of police officers are ‘never highlighted’

In the same conversation, director Rohit Shetty also expressed his feelings and mentioned that he has worked extensively with Mumbai police to know their ordeals. The filmmaker said, “I have worked a lot with the Mumbai Police films related. So I know how the family handles the situation. Not just the officer but his family is also on duty till the officer retires. The sacrifices of the family are never highlighted.”

The action-packed series marks the digital directorial debut of Rohit Shetty who brings the next chapter of his iconic cop universe to streaming. The series promises to be an entertainment extravaganza that pays a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe. Indian Police Force will stream on Prime Video from January 19.