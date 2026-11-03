Streaming On OTT This Diwali Week: Haiwaan, Dilwali Diwali, Anaesthesia, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-Watch

As we get ready to celebrate Diwali, OTT platforms have put together some fantastic shows and movies perfect for watching with your family during this festive week. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming stories like Dilwali Diwali, a cosy watch like Anaesthesia, or something thrilling like Haiwaan, there’s something for everyone to enjoy across different genres and languages.

Anaesthesia

It is a Polish medical drama TV series starring Leszek Lichota, Karolina Gruszka, Aleksandra Popławska and Krzysztof Stelmaszyk. The 8-episode web series follows a talented doctor Dr. Dawid Łazarz leaves a prestigious clinic after an unsuccessful surgery and relocates to a local small-town hospital to rebuild his life using rule-bending methods. The show will stream on November 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Greatest

The show starring Jaalen Best chronicles Muhammad Ali's life and explores his personal relationships as a father, husband, brother and son behind his public persona. Depicts defining moments that shaped his status. The show will stream on November 4.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Stick Season 2

It is a sports comedy series featuring Owen Wilson as a former professional golfer who takes a young prodigy under his wing to turn his life around. The first season went on air in June 2025, and the second season will stream on November 4.

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Where to watch: Apple TV

Dilwali Diwali

It is a family drama starring Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni. The show explores family chaos, warmth, and the humour of an extended festive gathering. The plot follows Mihir, who returns to his middle-class Punjabi family home for Diwali after working abroad for years. Having supported his family financially to improve their lifestyle, his festive reunion brings generational differences and clashing views on what makes a fulfilling life to the surface. The film will release on November 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Doves Season 2

The British spy action thriller is returning with the second season featuring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. The series is about a spies-for-hire organisation that obtains secrets for the highest bidder. The second season will stream on November 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

One Year to Live, Buy a Man

Diagnosed with cancer, 40-year-old Yui is given a year to live. So, she finally lets herself spend a year buying nightclub host Sena. What begins as a contract takes an unexpected turn. Based on the novel With One Year Left to Live, I Buy a Man by Toriko Yoshikawa, the Japanese movie will be released on November 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Under Siege

It is an 8-episode Colombian historical drama and thriller limited series inspired by real-life events. The series dramatises the November 6–7, 1985 takeover of Bogotá's Palace of Justice by M-19 guerrillas, the subsequent military retaking of the building, and the over-20-year pursuit of justice by the victims' families. It will stream on November 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Campus Drivers

It is a French young adult romance series adapted from the best-selling French college romance novel series of the same name by author C.S. Quill, published by Hugo Publishing. The debut season consists of 6 episodes. It will stream on November 6.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Meesaya Murukku 2

It is a Tamil-language musical comedy drama directed by Adhi. The film stars Adhi, Ketika Sharma and Chaithra J Achar in pivotal roles. The movie spans three generations of musicians whose dreams are closely tied to their native sound. The movie will release on November 6.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook

An acclaimed actor and comedian takes an unforgettable journey across America to rediscover her family's legendary cooking heritage. The only twist is she can't cook. The movie will release on November 6.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Haiwaan

Haiwaan is built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath (Akshay) and a visually impaired man (Saif). In the film, Saif is falsely implicated and arrested by the police. Forced to rely on his heightened senses, he is drawn into a dangerous struggle for survival. Meanwhile, Akshay's character is a formidable threat, building anticipation for his eventual confrontation with Saif's character. The movie will make its digital debut on November 6.