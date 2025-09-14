Streaming On OTT This Week: The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial 2, Platonic, Billionaires’ Bunker And More Movies And Web Series To Binge-watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Prime Video. From The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Kajol's The Trial Season 2 to Billionaires’ Bunker, the list includes titles from various genres.

Black Rabbit

When the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his turbulent brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built. Starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, the show will stream on September 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood. Starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, the web series will stream on September 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Platonic

When a suave guest with a hidden agenda checks into the Blue Moon Hotel, he forms a bizarre and messy love triangle with the two sisters who work there. The web series stars Gupse Özay, Kerem Bürsin and Öykü Karayel in lead roles. It will release on September 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Trial Season 2: Pyaar, Khoon, Dhoka

Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta, who is set to face new challenges in her personal and professional lives. Will she give her husband, Rajiv Sengupta (played by Jisshu Sengupta), a second chance? The show introduces fresh faces - Veteran actor-comedian Asrani and Karanvir Sharma, adding a twist in Noyonika and Rajiv's lives. It will stream on September 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

My Lovely Liar

Mok Sol-hee has a gift for catching lies. But she starts to doubt her ability when she meets a reclusive songwriter with a hidden identity. It will stream on September 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

She Said Maybe

When German-raised Mavi learns she belongs to a superrich Turkish dynasty, new family expectations quickly turn her world and love life upside down. Starring Beritan Balcı, Sinan Güleç and Serkan Çayoğlu, the movie will premiere on September 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Billionaires’ Bunker

An upcoming thriller is about a group of billionaires who take shelter in a luxury bunker, and an old feud between two families resurfaces amid an unprecedented global conflict. The series will stream on September 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

House Mates

Newlyweds Karthik and Anu move into their dream apartment, but their joy turns to fear as they encounter strange occurrences. They believe the place is haunted, but the truth is even more shocking. The movie stars Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Darshan in lead roles. It will release on September 19.

Where to watch: ZEE5

28 Years Later

Decades after the rage virus outbreak, survivors live in isolation. When one leaves his ruthlessly quarantined island sanctuary, he uncovers haunting secrets and mutations in both the infected and the remaining humans. From director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland comes a bold return to the world of 28 Days Later. It will release on September 20.