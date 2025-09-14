Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Asks Lakshmi To 'Leave The Show' Over Homophobic Remarks On Lesbian Couple Adhila And Noora

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: The Mohanlal-hosted reality show saw a dramatic weekend episode. The superstar bashed a contestant, Lakshmi, for her comments on fellow housemates, Adhila and Noora, a same sex couple. Mohanlal is getting outpouring support from netizens and former Bigg Boss contestants for his strong stand against homophobia.

Mohanlal gets lauded for his stand against homophobia

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 this week, Lakshmi questioned the relationship between Adhila and Noora and even questioned their right to be a part of the show. Insulting them further, Lakshmi said, “Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?” In the weekend episode, upon being questioned, Lakshmi doubled down on her opinion in front of Mohanlal.

Responding to Lakshmi's intolerance, Mohanlal angrily remarked, “I will welcome them to my home. You need to be careful with such comments when you’re here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you can't stand them, leave the house, get off the show.” The actor's reaction has now gone viral online. Along with the housemates on the show, ex-contestants of the reality show and social media users have supported Mohanlal.



Mohanlal gets unanimous support online

Mohanlal has got overwhelming support from social media users. Fans of the actor have been resharing the clip from the show in large numbers. A social media user took to the Instagram comment section to write, “Well said lalettan”. Another comment read, “Now we have to move forward by expelling both of them”. A user wrote, “If Mastan and Lakshmi are not thrown out, everyone who watches Bigg Boss will be spoiled” A Season 4 contestant, Riyas Salim shared the clip on Instagram stories to write, “These two women (Lakshmi and Mastani) aren't merely wrong, they're actively dangerous."



A screengrab of Riyas Salim's story | Image: Instagram