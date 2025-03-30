sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 30th 2025, 11:38 IST

The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee-Jaideep Ahlawat's Thriller Show Release Date Announced

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen reprising the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for a government agency.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
File photo of Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee
File photo of Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram

Audiences have been eagerly waiting for the release of the third season of Manoj Bajpayee's popular web series The Family Man. The actor will be seen reprising the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Now, Manoj has dropped major update about the upcoming thriller series.

Manoj Bajpayee shares updates about Family Man season 3

In an interaction with OTT Play, Manoj Bajpayee shared, “Nothing more than what is already out, but The Family Man Season 3 is releasing in November this year. You must have already heard in the news that there is a new addition to the show.”

Manoj Bajpayee
File photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Source: IMDb

He further added, “We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago, and he has done very well with Paatal Lok Season 2. To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful.” For the unversed, Manoj and Jaideep have already worked in Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and 2, Chittagong. They will be sharing screen space for the first time in a web-series.

Jaideep Ahlawat - IMDb
File photo of Jaideep Ahlawat | Source: IMDb

All about Family Man Season 3

The third season will reportedly revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic. The third season preview at the end of season 2 seems China attacks the Northeastern states of India and they use COVID-19 as a distraction for the attack.

The Family Man | IMDb
Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man | Source: IMDb

The Family Man features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

It is reported, Vijay Sethupathi's character in Farzi will make a cameo appearance to help Manoj Bajpayee's character to win the situation. Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha and Sharad Kelkar are expected to reprise their roles. It is produced and directed by Raj & D.K., who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar, with dialogue penned by Sumit Arora and Kumar.

Published March 30th 2025, 11:38 IST