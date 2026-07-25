Uyir OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew Starrer Online

Uyir OTT Release: Malayalam-language crime investigation drama is all set to make its way to OTT. Helmed by M. Padmakumar, the film released in theatres on June 26, earning mixed reviews from the audience. Now, after over a month, the film will make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Uyir online?

The film will premiere on JioHotstar from August 4, 2026. It will be available in four regional languages other than Malayalam - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The streaming giant took to its official X page and wrote, "Inspired by true events. Driven by justice. Uyir on JioHotstar from August 4. Watch in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada."

All about Uyir

The film stars Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, and Athulya Chandra in lead roles. The film is based on real incidents; a rookie sub-inspector investigates the discovery of a woman's body in an abandoned well in Kannur. Ajay David Kachappilly serves as the cinematographer, while Ranjan Abraham handles the editing.

What's next for Roshan Mathew?

After starring in several classic movies, Roshan Mathew will be next seen in Chera. He also has the mystery thriller Shani, co-starring Arjun Ashokan, and Shahi Kabir's crime thriller Ronth, alongside Dileesh Pothan. The film serves as a spiritual successor/companion piece to Nayattu.