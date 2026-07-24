Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Witnesses 50% Decline In Biz, Yet Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide
The film originally slated for a Pongal release in January this year—well ahead of the April 23, 2026 polls—finally hit screens on July 23.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's final film is not getting the kind of response the makers had hoped for. Jana Nayagan was mired in controversies before its release and even faced a long delay. It was leaked on satellite TV and many watched it before it could hit the big screens. Compared to Vijay's last two movies - The Greatest Of All Time and Leo - Jana Nayagan is faring below par. On its second day at the ticket window, the biz of the film witnessed a sharp decline. However, it still managed to cross the ₹100 crore gross mark worldwide.
Jana Nayagan slows down at box office
Vijay's film opened to ₹42.70 crore on July 23. On day 2, the biz was hit substantially, and the earnings stood at ₹21.15 crore. This brings its total gross collection to ₹75 crore in India and the nett figures to ₹63.85 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹10 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to ₹37.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹112.50 crore.
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The film is facing criticism for being a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, which the makers initially said it wasn't. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. The director said he adapted the script to explore a much broader and highly sensitive political conflict. The core narrative focuses on the concept of “fear”, examining how it functions politically as a massive threat to a nation, and detailing how the protagonist fights to protect the people.
The film originally slated for a Pongal release in January this year—well ahead of the April 23, 2026 polls—finally hit screens on July 23.
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