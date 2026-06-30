'Still Not Out Of Danger,' Reveals Jasmin Bhasin As She Returns To India For Treatment

Jasmin Bhasin jetted off to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend Aly Goni. However, life had other plans, and she landed in the hospital after suffering a serious infection. The actress later revealed that she has been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. Aly has been keeping their fans and friends updated with the timely health update. Now, Jasmin has shared a video on her social media handle expressing gratitude and opening up about her health condition. The actress has returned to India and recorded the video at the airport.

Jasmin Bhasin's health update

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin shared a video on her Stories thanking her fans for showing concern and sending her wishes. She further shared that the Dubai doctors advised her to remain hospitalised, but she wanted to return home and continue her treatment here.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

“A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get medical clearance, and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of the danger zone,” she said.

She added, "The hospital, their doctors, staff, and healthcare facilities were amazing, and I am really thankful to them. But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections, and right now I am at the airport. I’ll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India.”

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What is Ileitis?

Ileitis is the inflammation of the ileum, which is the final section of the small intestine. It is most frequently caused by Crohn's disease, but can also result from bacterial infections (e.g., Yersinia or Salmonella), long-term use of NSAID pain relievers, or gastrointestinal tuberculosis, as per PubMed Central.