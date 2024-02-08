Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:19 IST
3 Body Problem trailer: Game of Thrones creators' sci-fi drama to showcase layered mysteries
Game of Thrones creators and showrunners, David Benioff and DB Weiss, have released the trailer of their upcoming sci-fi series titled 3 Body Problem.
Game of Thrones creators have released the trailer of the upcoming sci-fi series titled 3 Body Problem. The series teases a mind-bending narrative woven with gripping mysteries and interwoven timelines. Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, renowned for their work in GOT, lead this visually stunning adaptation of the celebrated trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu.
3 Body Problem trailer teases mind-bending tale
The trailer of 3 Body Problem plunges viewers into a world of intrigue and suspense, marked by a series of mysterious deaths targeting scientists. As the chilling voiceover hints at an unseen orchestrator behind the chaos, the stakes soar, promising an immersive and layered journey into uncharted territories of science and time.
Based on Liu's internationally acclaimed book trilogy, The Three-Body Problem, the series unfolds with an event in 1960s China rippling across time and space to affect the present day. An exceptional group of scientists, joined by an unconventional detective, grapple with inexplicable phenomena defying the laws of nature.
3 Body Problem boasts a stellar cast featuring Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Eiza González, and others. The official synopsis of 3 Body Problem reads, "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."
When will 3 Body Problem release?
Set for a riveting premiere on March 21, 3 Body Problem marks Benioff and Weiss's return as showrunners since the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019. This latest venture teases an immersive dive into a genre-bending saga, promising a thrilling escapade into humanity's greatest existential threat. With its ambitious storytelling, visuals, and a stellar ensemble cast, 3 Body Problem emerges as a standout addition to Netflix's sci-fi genre.
