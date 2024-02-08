English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

3 Body Problem trailer: Game of Thrones creators' sci-fi drama to showcase layered mysteries

Game of Thrones creators and showrunners, David Benioff and DB Weiss, have released the trailer of their upcoming sci-fi series titled 3 Body Problem.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from 3 Body Problem
A still from 3 Body Problem | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Game of Thrones creators have released the trailer of the upcoming sci-fi series titled 3 Body Problem. The series teases a mind-bending narrative woven with gripping mysteries and interwoven timelines. Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, renowned for their work in GOT,  lead this visually stunning adaptation of the celebrated trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu.

A still from 3 Body Problem | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

3 Body Problem trailer teases mind-bending tale

The trailer of 3 Body Problem plunges viewers into a world of intrigue and suspense, marked by a series of mysterious deaths targeting scientists. As the chilling voiceover hints at an unseen orchestrator behind the chaos, the stakes soar, promising an immersive and layered journey into uncharted territories of science and time.

Advertisement

Based on Liu's internationally acclaimed book trilogy, The Three-Body Problem, the series unfolds with an event in 1960s China rippling across time and space to affect the present day. An exceptional group of scientists, joined by an unconventional detective, grapple with inexplicable phenomena defying the laws of nature.

Advertisement
A still from 3 Body Problem | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

3 Body Problem boasts a stellar cast featuring Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Eiza González, and others. The official synopsis of 3 Body Problem reads, "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

Advertisement

When will 3 Body Problem  release?

Set for a riveting premiere on March 21, 3 Body Problem marks Benioff and Weiss's return as showrunners since the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019. This latest venture teases an immersive dive into a genre-bending saga, promising a thrilling escapade into humanity's greatest existential threat. With its ambitious storytelling, visuals, and a stellar ensemble cast, 3 Body Problem  emerges as a standout addition to Netflix's sci-fi genre.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement