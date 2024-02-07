Advertisement

Shivaji is currently riding high on the positive audience reception of his Telugu language web series, 90s - A Middle Class Biopic. The show, which profiles a family of five as they maneuver their way through their mundane yet heartening lives, has recently been renewed for a second season. Shivaji recently shared his take on where OTT platforms are going wrong in selecting the kind of content they place in their library.

Shivaji wants OTT platforms to redirect their attention from thrillers



Speaking at the success meet for the show, Shivaji opened up about how he feels the surge of Korean content has coloured the perspective of OTT platforms. The actor shared how the success of Korean shows have pushed OTT platforms to increasingly invest in thriller genre. However, the actor feels that what the audience truly wants, is wholesome "slice-of-life content".

As per a 123Telugu report, he said, "Such slice-of-life shows will give you more audience as their reach is high...There is so much to showcase in a family drama as the genre is clean and one can get more subscriptions if they produce such fun content. But sadly, the trend is going somewhere else and that is the reason, the OTT culture is again on the decline..."

90s - A Middle Class Biopic has been renewed for a second season



90s - A Middle Class Biopic premiered on ETV Win in early January. Following immense positive reception for its wholesome and raw storyline, the series has been renewed for a second season. Directed by Aditya Haasan, the series has been produced by Naveen Medaram. Besides Shivaji, the show also stars Vasuki and YouTuber Mouli in key roles.

Shivaji essays the role of a government teacher with Vasuki playing his wife and homemaker. The show revolves around them raising their three children, trying to instill them with traditional values as they often clash on the latter's newly moulded contemporary outlook.