Aarya Antim Vaar Trailer Out: Sushmita Sen Gears Up For Ultimate Showdown

The third season of Aarya titled Aarya Antim Vaar will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show on Tuesday (January 23). It teased a final showdown between the actress and the people she is at war with to protect her family.

Aarya Antim Vaar's trailer leaves an impact

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

Sushmita Sen about her journey as Aarya Sareen

Sushmita, who plays the fearless 'sherni' in the series said, "Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power during times when I could not pick myself up. She gave me a new ground to explore as an actor and tune in my emotional sensibilities and now that she gives her all and sacrifices everything for her family, it all feels more than personal. Aarya's on-screen family is today my off-screen family and will continue to be. This trailer of Aarya Antim Vaar is just a peek into the showdown that Aarya is going to witness and how she meets her destiny with a bang!"

Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen

Creator, Co-producer, and Co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2, and S3), Ram Madhvani added, "Aarya has been a reflection of the impact the fearless women in my life have had on me. When we first sketched out the character, it was just an idea of a fiery woman taking on the world and owning the choices that were made for her but Sushmita Sen came on board and made that figment of our idea into a person who has been loved and appreciated so much in the past years.”

