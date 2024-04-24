Advertisement

Adhyayan Suman is gearing up for the release of Heeramandi - Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first full-fledged tryst with the world of streaming. The actor will be essaying the role of Zoravar in the period-drama series. Ahead of his impending opulent turn on screen, the actor opened up about finally making it big with a Bhansali production. He also reflected on his rocky career thus far.

Adhyayan Suman is grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali



Adhyayan Suman recently marked his appearance on an episode for Siddharth Kannan's podcast. Amid discussing his work in Heeramandi, the actor revealed how Sanjay Leela Bhansali - as well as other industry seniors - were wrongly informed about his attitude towards his craft. He said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali ji was told things about me and his perception also changed after working with me. People spoke negatively about me and projected that I was not serious about what I did. I was not serious about acting or my craft. They also said that I wasn’t punctual on sets and all this is very unfortunate."

Speaking about starring in a Bhansali project, Suman expressed gratitude to the director for holding his hand at a particularly dire time in his life, professionally. He added, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali held my hand when others closed doors on me. So when he opened his doors for me, it meant so much."

Adhyayan Suman feels only success validates one's hardships



Speaking about the ever-going nepotism debate, Suman felt unfairly targeted, considering he never quite received the 'perks' of being a star kid. He said, "People thought I am a star kid and the whole nepotism debate painted me in a certain way which was completely different from who I am as a person."

Addressing his hurdle-ridden career thus far, the actor shared how discussing his hardships would only make sense at a time when he has achieved a certain level of success. He added, "If I told anyone about what all I have gone through in the past 15 years, I don’t think anyone would care. There will come a time when I will be able to tell my story and the hardships that I have endured. What life has taught me, no school can." Heeramandi will stream on Netflix, starting May 1.