'Take A Joke On Yourself...': Aryan Khan Denies Being 'Disrespectful' In The Ba***ds of Bollywood Amid Sameer Wankhede Defamation Lawsuit

Aryan Khan's much talked about show The Ba***ds of Bollywood has turned out to be a surprise hit for Netflix. While it is being praised for its over-the-top humour and meta Bollywood and real-life references, it has also landed the production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and other involved parties in soup as former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede alleged being mocked in one of the episodes. He led the Narcotics Control Bureau’s 2021 raid that saw Aryan arrested in a cruise ship drug case. In the lawsuit, Wankhede claimed that certain scenes in the show malign him and discredit anti-drug enforcement agencies.

Wankhede has sought ₹2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He has stated that the claimed amount would be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for patient treatment. As this controversy runs its course, Aryan shared that the intent behind making the show and putting real-life references in it was to not be "disrespectful" but "self-deprecating". He also said that according to him, "people being able to take jokes on themselves is the first and most important thing about comedy".

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix | Image: Instagram

About the humour in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan said, “We wanted to be self-deprecating, but not disrespectful anywhere. So I think we maintained that line correctly, and the guardrails were self-imposed, mostly because, making something about the industry and being a part of the industry, there has to be — there is a lot of respect. People being able to take jokes on themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love."