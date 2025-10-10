Updated 10 October 2025 at 21:29 IST
'Take A Joke On Yourself...': Aryan Khan Denies Being 'Disrespectful' In The Ba***ds of Bollywood Amid Sameer Wankhede Defamation Lawsuit
Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede has moved the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction against the recently released Netflix show The Ba****ds of Bollywood, which he said "maligned" him.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Aryan Khan's much talked about show The Ba***ds of Bollywood has turned out to be a surprise hit for Netflix. While it is being praised for its over-the-top humour and meta Bollywood and real-life references, it has also landed the production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and other involved parties in soup as former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede alleged being mocked in one of the episodes. He led the Narcotics Control Bureau’s 2021 raid that saw Aryan arrested in a cruise ship drug case. In the lawsuit, Wankhede claimed that certain scenes in the show malign him and discredit anti-drug enforcement agencies.
Also read: Sameer Wankhede Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Summons Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Over Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit
Wankhede has sought ₹2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He has stated that the claimed amount would be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for patient treatment. As this controversy runs its course, Aryan shared that the intent behind making the show and putting real-life references in it was to not be "disrespectful" but "self-deprecating". He also said that according to him, "people being able to take jokes on themselves is the first and most important thing about comedy".
Also read: Bads Of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Permanent Injunction On Netflix Show For Allegedly 'Mocking' Him
About the humour in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan said, “We wanted to be self-deprecating, but not disrespectful anywhere. So I think we maintained that line correctly, and the guardrails were self-imposed, mostly because, making something about the industry and being a part of the industry, there has to be — there is a lot of respect. People being able to take jokes on themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love."
Meanwhile, in the defamation lawsuit, the Delhi High Court has issued summons to defendants which include the owners of Red Chillies, X, Google, Meta Platforms. The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 30. Wankhede has also sought removal of several alleged defamatory contents from several websites and social media platforms.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.