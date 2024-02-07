English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix Drama Teases Epic Saga Of Love, Power, Freedom

Heeramandi first look was unveiled by the makers today, February 1. The series marks the web-show debut of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Heeramandi
A screengrab from Heeramandi first look | Image:Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Heeramandi is one of the highly anticipated series helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series features a stellar star cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha and Sanjeeda Sheik. The first look of the series was unveiled by the makers today, February 1.  

Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar's first look is all about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur 

Filled with lights, dance and grandeur, Heeramandi’s first look teases a quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. The one-minute-long taser clip opens with the main characters taking centre stage whilst exuding royal looks. The clip then prompts, “An epic tale of love, power and freedom”. 

While Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala embrace camaraderie after sharing the stage, the camera pans to an all-black ensemble clad Sonakshi Sinha who can be seen filled with rage. While not much of the plot of the series was revealed, the first look has piqued the audience’s interest in the show. The first look of the show was shared with the caption, “Step into a dazzling world where love and liberation collide- the first look at legendary creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's inaugural series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!” 

What do we know about Heeramandi so far? 

Heeramandi will premiere on Netflix in 2024. While the release date of the show has not been revealed, it is expected to debut later this year. The first and last episode of the seven-episodic series will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The rest will be helmed by Vibhu Puri and Mitakshara Kumar, who were assistants to the filmmaker.

For the unversed, the series chronicles a time when ‘courtesans were queens’. The lead actors, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha and Sanjeeda Sheik play courtesans in the series. As per reports, the series is one of the most expensive shows on Netflix and has been in production for 14 years. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education24 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement