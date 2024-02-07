Advertisement

Heeramandi is one of the highly anticipated series helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series features a stellar star cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha and Sanjeeda Sheik. The first look of the series was unveiled by the makers today, February 1.

Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar's first look is all about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur

Filled with lights, dance and grandeur, Heeramandi’s first look teases a quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. The one-minute-long taser clip opens with the main characters taking centre stage whilst exuding royal looks. The clip then prompts, “An epic tale of love, power and freedom”.

While Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala embrace camaraderie after sharing the stage, the camera pans to an all-black ensemble clad Sonakshi Sinha who can be seen filled with rage. While not much of the plot of the series was revealed, the first look has piqued the audience’s interest in the show. The first look of the show was shared with the caption, “Step into a dazzling world where love and liberation collide- the first look at legendary creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's inaugural series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!”

What do we know about Heeramandi so far?

Heeramandi will premiere on Netflix in 2024. While the release date of the show has not been revealed, it is expected to debut later this year. The first and last episode of the seven-episodic series will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The rest will be helmed by Vibhu Puri and Mitakshara Kumar, who were assistants to the filmmaker.

For the unversed, the series chronicles a time when ‘courtesans were queens’. The lead actors, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha and Sanjeeda Sheik play courtesans in the series. As per reports, the series is one of the most expensive shows on Netflix and has been in production for 14 years.