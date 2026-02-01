Updated 1 February 2026 at 15:50 IST
DYK Simone Ashley Is Not The Only Indian Origin Cast Member In Bridgerton, 'Benedict' Luke Thompson Is Also Has An India Connect
Following the release of the first part of Bridgerton Season 4, an old video of Luke Thompson, who plays the role of Benedict Bridgerton, explaining his connection to India, is now doing the rounds on social media.
The first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton was released on January 29 on Netflix. The first four episodes of the streamer's original series focused on the love story of Lord and Lady Bridgerton's second son, Benedict, with the latest entrant, Sophie Baek. Before the release of Bridgerton 4, a video of the actor Luke Thompson talking about Indian lineage has resurfaced online.
Luke Thompson talks about his Indian connection
During one of the promotional events of Bridgerton Season 4, the makers promoted the show with a few Indian publications as well. During one such promotional video, the actor shared that his family has origins in India. He mentioned in particular that his grandmother was Indian, which makes him a quarter Indian. He shared that his grandmother is Indian English. He also mentioned that he would plan to come to India and meet the Indian fan base once.
When will the new episodes of Bridgerton stream?
Part two of Netflix's Bridgerton premieres on February 26. The fourth season of the popular show focuses on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton with the town's latest family member, Sophie Baek. It is based on Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton book, An Offer From a Gentleman. In the first half of the show's fourth season, the Bridgerton son meets Sophie at a masquerade ball and is unable to unearth her identity, giving rise to a somewhat Cinderella story. What follows is his frantic search for the woman he was with. All he has to his aid is a pair of white gloves. However, little does he know that the woman he is searching for works as a maid at his house. Their romance takes off and reaches its prime when, in the finale's climax, he asks her to be his mistress.
