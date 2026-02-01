DYK Simone Ashley Is Not The Only Indian Origin Cast Member In Bridgerton, 'Benedict' Luke Thompson Is Also Has An India Connect

The first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton was released on January 29 on Netflix. The first four episodes of the streamer's original series focused on the love story of Lord and Lady Bridgerton's second son, Benedict, with the latest entrant, Sophie Baek. Before the release of Bridgerton 4, a video of the actor Luke Thompson talking about Indian lineage has resurfaced online.

Luke Thompson talks about his Indian connection

During one of the promotional events of Bridgerton Season 4, the makers promoted the show with a few Indian publications as well. During one such promotional video, the actor shared that his family has origins in India. He mentioned in particular that his grandmother was Indian, which makes him a quarter Indian. He shared that his grandmother is Indian English. He also mentioned that he would plan to come to India and meet the Indian fan base once.



