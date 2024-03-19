×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Citadel Honey Bunny: Full Cast, Plot Details, Release Date Of Samantha-Varun Dhawan's Web Series

Citadel Honey Bunny will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha. The series is the Indian version of the global spy thriller, created by The Russo Brothers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Image:Varun Dhawan/Instagram
Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian chapter of the global spy-thriller series. The show was announced today, March 19 as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s slate announcement. While Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu headline the series, several other details of the show were unveiled in the first look. The release date of the show is not confirmed yet but it will premiere later this year. 

Varun-Samantha to play spies in Citadel 

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK to unveil the title and the first look of Citadel. The actors will essay the lead role in the series while  Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher will be seen in other pivotal roles. Citadel, developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, started with the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The spy franchise also has an Italian version, titled Citadel: Diana, coming out in 2024. 

The first look of Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to the tunes of Raat Baaqi and in the backdrop of the 1990s. The show will feature Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu fighting enemies. The plot of the show is billed as a riveting narrative that "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s". Talking about the show filmmaker Raj Nidimoru said, “We are always trying to do something new each time, we challenge ourselves to do something new. We are getting into drama, action and intense love story territory for the first time.” The director also revealed that Varun and Samantha will play ‘contrasting’ characters - Honey and Bunny. 

Varun Dhawan reveals he wanted to work with Raj & DK ever since he watched The Family Man 

At the launch event of the show, Varun Dhawan recalled always having a desire to work with Raj & DK. He stated that he wanted to work with Raj & DK after watching the second season of their Prime Video hit series The Family Man, which also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The cast and crew of Citadel at launch event | Image: Varinder Chawla 

Recalling his conversation with the filmmakers, Varun said, "I picked up the call and asked them ‘How can I collaborate with you’.” He also recalled that at the time the directors did not tell him exactly what they had in mind but only teased the project. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has previously collaborated with the directors on The Family Man said at the event, “I would have never imagined that I could do action. Today being at this event is such a big victory." Citadel: Honey Bunny is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon. The show is produced by D2R films Production. The release date of the show are yet to be revealed by the makers. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

