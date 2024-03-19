×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Citadel India Title, Samantha-Varun Dhawan's First Looks Revealed In Spy Action Thriller

Citadel India Chapter was announced on March 19 as a part of Amazon Prime's slate. The series stars Varun Dhawan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Citadel
Citadel | Image:Citadel
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The global spy franchise Citadel is all set to get an Indian spin soon. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK to unveil the title and the first look at the India chapter of the spy thriller. Developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the show started with the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles. 

Citadel: Honey Bunny first look out now 

On March 19, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the slate of upcoming original movies and web shows. Citadel: Honey Bunny was also announced as a part of the slate. As per PTI, Set to the tunes of Raat Baaqi, the first look video of the 1990s-set series sees Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who play the titular characters, fighting enemies.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is billed as a riveting narrative that "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s". It will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Varun Dhawan reveals he wanted to work with Raj & DK ever since he watched The Family Man 

At the event, Varun Dhawan recalled always having a desire to work with Raj & DK. He stated that he wanted to work with Raj & DK after watching the second season of their Prime Video hit series The Family Man, which also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Recalling his conversation with the filmmakers, Varun said, "I picked up the call and asked them ‘How can I collaborate with you’.” He also recalled that at the time the directors did not tell him exactly what they had in mind but only teased the project. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has previously collaborated with the directors on The Family Man said at the event, “I would have never imagined that I could do action. Today being at this event is such a big victory." Citadel: Honey Bunny is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon. The show is produced by D2R films Production. The release date and other details of the show are yet to be revealed by the makers. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

Rohit is better than MSD

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

2 minutes ago
Badshah with Honey Singh

Badshah's Dig At Honey

3 minutes ago
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori

SRH suffers major blow

4 minutes ago
US Biden Austin Hospitalisation

Austin on aid

5 minutes ago
Google account block

Child abuse

7 minutes ago
APPSC Group 1 answer key out

APPSC group 1 answer key

8 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Candidates

9 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala In Aadujeevitham

11 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Fusion Pharma

12 minutes ago
Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex slip

14 minutes ago
Prabhas, Salaar

Prabhas Cameo Role

19 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

29 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's heartbroken story kickstarts rumour mill

SKY cryptic story

30 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

31 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

35 minutes ago
Citadel

Citadel First Look

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News13 hours ago

  4. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News14 hours ago

  5. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo