The global spy franchise Citadel is all set to get an Indian spin soon. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK to unveil the title and the first look at the India chapter of the spy thriller. Developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the show started with the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first look out now

On March 19, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the slate of upcoming original movies and web shows. Citadel: Honey Bunny was also announced as a part of the slate. As per PTI, Set to the tunes of Raat Baaqi, the first look video of the 1990s-set series sees Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who play the titular characters, fighting enemies.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is billed as a riveting narrative that "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s". It will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Varun Dhawan reveals he wanted to work with Raj & DK ever since he watched The Family Man

At the event, Varun Dhawan recalled always having a desire to work with Raj & DK. He stated that he wanted to work with Raj & DK after watching the second season of their Prime Video hit series The Family Man, which also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Recalling his conversation with the filmmakers, Varun said, "I picked up the call and asked them ‘How can I collaborate with you’.” He also recalled that at the time the directors did not tell him exactly what they had in mind but only teased the project. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has previously collaborated with the directors on The Family Man said at the event, “I would have never imagined that I could do action. Today being at this event is such a big victory." Citadel: Honey Bunny is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon. The show is produced by D2R films Production. The release date and other details of the show are yet to be revealed by the makers.

(With inputs from PTI)

