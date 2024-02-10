Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Confirmed: Game of Thrones' Aegon's Conquest Spin-off Under Development

In an interesting development, fans of the popular series 'Games of Thrones' are all set to receive a surprise as the spin-off Aegon's conquest gets confirmed.

Games of Thrones
Games of Thrones | Image:IMDb
Following the success of House of the Dragon, HBO is expanding the Game of Thrones universe yet again with another prequel series. The network has confirmed the development of a spinoff series that will explore the historical event of Aegon Targaryen's conquest, which ultimately established the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

What do we know about the GOT spin-off?

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin who is best known for his work on The Batman Part II has been roped in to pen the series. Aegon's Conquest will directly precede the events of the popular television series House of the Dragon. HBO has teamed up with Mattson Tomlin, known for his involvement in projects such as the Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation BRZRKR and an animated Terminator series for Netflix. Currently immersed in writing another DC chapter, The Batman: Part II Tomlin brings a wealth of experience to the table.

 

According to reports, HBO is adopting a ‘back to basics’ approach for the new series.

What do we know about the plotline of Aegon's conquest?

Early speculations suggest that Aegon's Conquest will follow the formidable Aegon Targaryen and his dragon-riding sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya. The series is expected to delve into the Targaryen dynasty's violent rise to power, depicting themes of deceit, conquest, and the establishment of the Seven Kingdoms. It’ll be set centuries before the events of the original show.

 

 

There’s an additional spinoff in production

In addition to Aegon's Conquest, HBO is also gearing up for another spinoff set to enter production in 2024. Titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, this series is adapted from George R. R. Martin's Dunk and Egg stories. Much like House of the Dragon and Aegon's Conquest, it serves as a prequel to the events depicted in the original Game of Thrones series.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

