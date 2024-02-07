Advertisement

Daredevil Born Again first photos from the set were leaked online on Saturday, January 27. It confirmed rumors of Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) reprising their role as Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friends and business partners. Production of the movie recently resumed after being halted for the Hollywood strikes.

In the viral photos, Charlie Cox's character Matt Murdock is seen strolling through the streets of Hell's Kitchen with Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll. They are seen conversing with one another. It is confirmed by the grainy video that both will have new looks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Karen has a new hairstyle, and Foggy is sporting a stubble. The fan base of Daredevil has undoubtedly rejoiced upon hearing this news.

🎥 | Matt, Karen and Foggy together filming for 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'. pic.twitter.com/EGCEoqqjl3 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) January 27, 2024

Marvel to prioritise quality control

Marvel Studios has seen a downward trend of positive reception as of late. While the Elisabeth Olsen starrer WandaVision, which was the first Disney+ MCU show, became an Emmy winner, other Marvel shows such as Ms Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Secret Invasion have all been panned by the critics. The recent release of The Marvels also became one of the lowest-earning films of MCU.

Kevin Feige and the team's latest actions are in part a response to this negative trend of reviews that ultimately narrows down to a lack of quality control during the production. On the other hand, the Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki Season 2 did receive positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.