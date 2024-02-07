Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Deepika Padukone To Star In The White Lotus Season 3? Reddit Post Sparks Massive Buzz

In an excitement for Deepika Padukone fans, the actress might be seen in the third season of The White Lotus and here's the proof.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Wedbook/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actress Deepika Padukone who has been celebrated for her success both in Bollywood and Hollywood is reportedly set to grace the third season of the acclaimed show White Lotus. Known for her roles in XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, Deepika might yet take another flight to the West.

Is Deepika starring in The White Lotus Season 3?

Speculation about Deepika's involvement in White Lotus gained momentum when a screenshot surfaced on Reddit that showcased her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani's X (formerly Twitter) account. Anju Bhavnani's account had liked three posts discussing Deepika's rumoured appearance on the show triggering a viral response on the microblogging platform.

Ranveer Singh's mother likes tweets about Deepika Padukone joining the cast of White Lotus 3 💀
byu/Life_Broccoli7632 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Soon after the news surfaced, several social media users burst into excitement with one stating, "I’m happy for her if it’s true!" Others commended Deepika's supportive mother-in-law and highlighted the rarity of such positive dynamics in relationships. Questions also arose about the nature of Deepika's role with some pondering whether it would be a significant part or a cameo.

Deepika is awaiting the release of Fighter

While an official statement from Deepika and her team is awaited, the actress is gearing up for her role in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film features the duo as Airforce Officers in an aerial action movie promising an unprecedented level of on-screen spectacle. The trailer hints at Top Gun-style action sequences featuring Hrithik and Deepika navigating aircraft.

Fighter poster | Image: IMDb

This is Hrithik and Deepika’s first collaboration and also stars Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024. Deepika will further be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

