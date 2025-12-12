'Crorepati' Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal's Stylist Accuses Her Of Non-Payment For Expensive Designer Clothes

Tanya Mittal is currently enjoying her new found fame after the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 has wrapped up. Tanya was one of the most entertaining contestants on the show. She often flexed about her wealth, mentioning time and again how she flies to Dubai to eat Baklava, travels to Agra to have coffee and to Delhi to eat dal, has lifts in her Gwalior home and more. Tanya boasting about her status even prompted many to search for her home and businesses in her home town, which led to further confusion over whether she was lying about her worth or not.

Tanya's sarees also went viral on the show. Her elaborate outfits often earned praise from the housemates and even special guests. However, as per a post shared by her stylist, she has not cleared her pending dues that she owes from borrowing clothes.

Riddhima Sharma voiced her frustration with Tanya and claimed that the Bigg Boss 19 contestant's team had treated her poorly. Riddhima shared the note alongside a video showing Tanya being questioned about her sarees.

Tanya Mittal's outfits went viral in Bigg Boss 19 | Image: Instagram

“I have always supported Tanya in every interview — you can check all my interviews, the bytes I recorded, the celebrity voting videos, the supporting videos… even in her own interview, I was supporting her. Mere se hi kapde source krwake hume hi attitude (They got us to source clothes for them, and now they are showing attitude to us),” Riddhima wrote.

She continued, “And let me make one thing very clear: there is a big difference between a designer and a stylist. I am the stylist. For one whole week, every saree and lehenga was sent by me, and they were all expensive. You can check the brands yourselves. Till now, nothing has been returned. They loved the clothes, but not even once did they appreciate it. And now she is making faces and talking about tailors and designers? What an attitude. Big claps. Is this what respect looks like?”