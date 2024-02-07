English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Eisha Singh Opens Up About Her Bond With Jab Mila Tu Co-star Mohsin Khan: It's Relieving...

Jab Mila Tu actress Eisha Singh says Mohsin Khan quickly understands what she intends.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Actress Eisha Singh has opened up about her bond with Jab Mila Tu co-star Mohsin Khan. The actress hailed Mohsin as she spoke about the comfort that she has with him. For the unversed, the show revolves around a journey of friendship and daily life of four people: Maddy, Aneri, Jigar and Mint. 

Eisha Singh talks about her bond with Mohsin 

On being able to improvise, Eisha said, “With Mohsin, I don't have to worry. He's so natural, quickly understands what I intend, and supports me. It's relieving to have a co-actor like him.” She further added, “Mohsin is a great actor, and this show does perfect justice to his role. There is so much in the show for the audience to see. There's so much more to the series -- friendship, love, and many other things, like different layers to a cake."

The show has been directed by Lalit Mohan and produced by Two Nice Men. 

Eisha Singh on receiving backlash

To India ForumsEisha Singh expressed her enthusiasm about exploring different genres and embracing new challenges. She revealed her openness to taking on another fantasy fiction project in the future, now that she has experience in the genre. She acknowledged that she had encountered difficulties initially such as negative feedback, but was proud of her growth in dealing with the situation.

The actress shared her perspective on receiving negative feedback and said that she initially struggled with her role in the fantasy fiction show. "Also, I have received some negative feedback because I feel I was not ready in my head to do fantasy. Something somewhere I was not doing right, and that is why I have received negative feedback, but I am very proud of myself for dealing with it all firmly," she said.

With inputs from IANS 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

