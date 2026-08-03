Ekta Kapoor Takes Indirect Dig At Lock Upp 2 Mentions On Prime Video Show Alliance: Like An Obssessed Ex...

Lock Upp 2 and Alliance are the two reality shows that have dominated social media discourse ever since their premiere in late July. The former is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, while the latter is hosted by Kumal Kemmu. While Alliance is available on Amazon Prime Video, Lock Upp 2 is streaming on Netflix. As both shows reach finale week, there is an obvious comparison between the two with fans debating which is better.



Amid this, time to time, there are mentions of Lock Upp 2 made on Alliance, and vice versa. Most recently, Salman Khan, who entered the Alliance to support his brother, Sohail Khan, made a joke about Riteish's job being in danger. In a humorous moment, he joked, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai. (Riteish Deshmukh's job seems to be in danger)." The remark soon led many fans on social media to believe that Salman was taking a light-hearted swipe at Lock Upp 2, which is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Although Salman did not mention the show by name, viewers were quick to connect the joke with the ongoing competition between the two reality shows. Before this, Arslan Goni's girlfriend, Suzanne Khan, also appeared on Alliance and claimed the show was more popular than Lock Upp 2.

A screenshot of Ekta Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram

Amid this, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account today, August 3, to share a selfie while enroute the shoot for Lock Upp 2 grand finale. She shared the selfie with the caption, “When your competition mentions u like an obsessed ex in every episode.” While she did not mention any names, fans were quick to conclude that the post seems to be a dig on the ongoing rivalry between her production Lock Upp 2 and Alliance.