Euphoria Season 3 Delayed Again Due To Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis? Here's The Truth

Updated April 12th 2025, 00:16 IST
Euphoria actor and former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane also known as Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan announced that he has ALS but will continue working on the projects he is attached to star in. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," the actor who plays Cal Jacobs in Sam Levinson's high school set drama revealed, stressing that his health issues will not lead to his exit from the show.
Dane confirming that he would be part of Euphoria season 3 will probably save it from another round of delays. Season 2 of the Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi starrer show wound up in 2022 and since then, fans have been waiting eagerly for its return.
Also read: 'Money, Money, Money...': Justin Bieber Gives Paparazzi An Earful During Heated Confrontation, Video Goes Viral
After multiple delays and a series of re-writings, Euphoria season 3 has finally commenced shooting this year and while many have expected for it to suffer further delays due to Dane's medical diagnosis, nothing of the that sort is likely to happen.
Eric Dane, 52, revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.” ALS gradually destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis.
Also read: Are Robert Pattinson And Zendaya Collaborating For 3 Back-to-Back Magnum Opuses? Here's What We Know
The 52-year-old actor is married to actor Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, but filed to dismiss the petition earlier this year, news outlets reported.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 12th 2025, 00:16 IST