Euphoria Season 3 Delayed Again Due To Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis? Here's The Truth

Euphoria actor and former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane also known as Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan announced that he has ALS but will continue working on the projects he is attached to star in. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," the actor who plays Cal Jacobs in Sam Levinson's high school set drama revealed, stressing that his health issues will not lead to his exit from the show.

Dane confirming that he would be part of Euphoria season 3 will probably save it from another round of delays. Season 2 of the Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi starrer show wound up in 2022 and since then, fans have been waiting eagerly for its return.

Eric Dane starred in Grey's Anatomy | Image: X

After multiple delays and a series of re-writings, Euphoria season 3 has finally commenced shooting this year and while many have expected for it to suffer further delays due to Dane's medical diagnosis, nothing of the that sort is likely to happen.

What is ALS affecting Euphoria star Eric Dane?

Eric Dane, 52, revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.” ALS gradually destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis.