Euphoria Season 3 Early Reviews: Is Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney's Show Worth The Wait? Find Out
Euphoria returns with season 3 after a gap of four years and all eyes are on how the new episodes featuring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and more have turned out to be.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Euphoria Season 3 Early Reviews: The popular HBO show debuted its first and second seasons in 2019 and 2022 respectively. While fans expected the high school drama to return sooner, given its success among fans and at awards shows like the Emmys, it took over for years for the show to get its third season. After a long wait, Euphoria will debut new episodes on April 12. Creator Sam Levinson has hinted that the series will end with season 3 and now, viewers can't wait to witness how the life of highschoolers turned out to be after they grow up and relocated from their home town.
Meanwhile, season 3 was premiered for critics and fans during a screening in the US and early reviews have started to flood social media.
Is Euphoria 3 worth the wait?
As per early reactions, Euphoria 3 is looking like the worst season so far. On Rotten Tomatoes, it is the lowest rated season for the entire show. While Zendaya and the main cast received praise for their devoted performances, it appears that the overall plot and individual storylines of characters had no impact on watchers.
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Some even suggested that the show lacks the emotional depth it was once known for. As per international critics, the new season is “too unhinged” and “over the top”. Observant watchers mentioned how Nate (Jacob Elordi) shows a complete shift in his personality in the new episodes, which is very unlike him.
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A netizen wrote about Euphoria season 3, "It leans more into spectacle than substance (sic)." Another noted, "he production of shows & movies these days is ridiculous. It seems as if they are putting glitter on shit & calling it art (sic)." The show marks the return of Zendaya as Rue, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Hunter Schafer as Jules and Maude Apatow as Lexi, alongside new characters.
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