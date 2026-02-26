Updated 26 February 2026 at 23:29 IST
Fauda Goes Viral After PM Modi Meets Cast Of Israeli Spy Series: Know Where To Watch The Show And It's Hindi Remake In India
Fauda is unarguably the biggest and the most popular Israeli series. It centers on the clashes between Israel and Hamas, depicted through the eyes of army operatives.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
During a two-day official visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions that aimed to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. He also took some time off his schedule to get to know Israeli filmmaking community by meeting the team behind the popular series Fauda. "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda," PM Modi wrote while sharing a selfie with the cast of Fauda. Avi Issacharoff, Lior Raz, and Tsahi Halevi among others were seen in the snap with PM Modi.
With PM Modi endorsing the show, it has gained further legitimacy and became a talking point among watchers. Interestingly, Fauda's popularity has also spawned an Indian remake.
What is Fauda about and why is it so popular?
Fauda is unarguably the biggest and the most popular Israeli series. It centers on the clashes between Israel and Hamas, depicted through the eyes of army operatives. Parts of the show have also been filmed during the Gaza war, imparting it with further realism. Real events of the conflict between Hamas and Israel have been tactfully sewn into the narrative of Fauda. It has garnered significant popularity not only in Israel but in Arab countries as well between 2018 and 2019. Thereon, it was streamed internationally by Netflix, making it accessible to major international audiences through subtitles. However, various pro-Palestinian groups have labeled Fauda as an "Israeli propaganda".
Where to watch Fauda in India?
Israeli spy show Fauda is available for streaming on Netflix in multiple languages with multiple subtitles. Fauda has premiered a total of 4 seasons so far, with 12 episodes in each season.
What's Fauda Hindi remake?
Fauda has been remade in Hindi as Tanaav. Season 1 premiered on SonyLIV in 2022.
It depicts Pakistan based terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, how they indulge in radical activities against India and the country's counter terrorist operations in the regions. Tanaav has aired 2 seasons so far.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 23:29 IST