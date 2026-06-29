He Wants To Have Kids: Akanksha Chamola Reveals the Reason Behind Her Divorce With Gaurav Khanna On Lock Upp 2

While social media users debate about the legitimacy of Akanksha Chamola's divorce confession on Lock Upp 2, the actress has dropped another admission on the show. In episode 3 of the Netflix reality show, the 35-year-old again spoke about her seperataion with Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna. This time, the actress shared insights on what led to the estranged couple's decision to part ways.

Akansha Chamola reveals the reason behind her divorce from Gaurav Khanna

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha could be seen discussing her divorce with co-contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. She said, "When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it; it was never shut down. However, gradually I realised that I am not meant for it. And he was okay with it. But, in time that shifted. Now he wants to have kids. I can see that I can't give him that."

When Shreya asked if she would never be open to embracing motherhood, Akanksha stressed, "I don't have those instincts. I said that a long time back when I realised I am not made for this. We had a discusion and I told him you can leave me if you want. It's fair enough. Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage. He is not wrong on his part."



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Akanksha added, "Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that he wants it (kids) very badly. I am not able to do it. I don't want to put him in that situation. I am child-free for a reason. I want to be free."

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Akanksha's latest confession comes after Gaurav Khanna mentioned their differences on the subject on Bigg Boss 19. At the time, the Anupamaa star shared, "Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh, but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh muje karna padega. Pyar kiya toh nibhana toh padega. Unki apni soch bi sahi hai. Responsibility hoti hai bahut. Aur hum log sirf do hai. Main har waqt kaam karta hoon aur kal ko unko kaam mil gya toh bacchon ko akela nahi chodna. Mere ko chahiye tha, but usne muje yeh baat samjhayi. Dekhenege aage, but never say never."



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Gaurav Khanna is yet to react to his divorce news.