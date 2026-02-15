Henry Cavill To Play Daemon Blackfyre In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms? Rumours Rife After Cast Drops Spoiler

Even though HBO's epic show Game Of Thrones has concluded after premiering eight seasons between 2011-2019, it's spin-offs continue to entertain fans. House Of The Dragon acquaints viewers with House Targaryen and this spin-off has already aired 2 seasons, with the third season lined up for release later this year. Meanwhile, GoT's another spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, is currently airing its first season.

Four episodes have released so far as the show follows Ser Duncan The Tall (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they participate in tourney tournaments and navigate their lives as a knight and steward. The show has been getting good reviews from GoT fans. Many have even said that A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is a break from the dark and intense tone of GoT. It has also been liked more than House Of The Dragon, with many saying that HOTD leans more on gimmicks and CGI dragons while AKOTSK is focussing on character development and "peak moments" like the parent series.

As A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms continues to impress watchers, with more seasons focusing on the adventures of Dunk and Egg lined up, internet is rife with rumours that Henry Cavill of Man Of Steel and The Witcher fame will feature in season 2. During an interview, Claffey compares his character to Geralt of Rivia from the first season of The Witcher, clearly referencing Cavill’s time in the role. It is here when Ansell chimes in and speaks softly to Claffey, asking, “Can we say that Henry Cavill…” Internet went wild after Cavill's name was revealed by Claffey as part of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 2's potential cast.

Fans now believe Ansell may have been about to confirm Cavill’s involvement in Season 2 — potentially as Daemon Blackfyre, the legendary Targaryen figure tied to the Blackfyre Rebellions.