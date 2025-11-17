Pati Patni Aur Panga Winner: Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik Beat Gurmeet-Debina To Bag Sarvagun Sampann Jodi Title | Watch Winning Moment

Pati Patni Aur Panga Winner: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik bagged the title of ‘Sarvagun Sampann’ jodi for the show hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. The first season of the show concluded on November 16. The show ran for 3 months, featuring a fiery competition between 8 couples, which put their compatibility and relationship to the test.

For the grand finale, the winners, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, along with runner-ups Gurmeet and Debina, were dressed as newlyweds. Following the win, Abhinav and Rubina said in a statement, “'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun. We want to thank COLORS and the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma’am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance".

Expressing gratitude, they continued, "And to the audience, thank you for pampering us like we’re your own family. If there’s one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it’s this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest".



Apart from Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, and runner-ups Gurmeet and Debina, the first season of Pati Patni Aur Panga also featured Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Singh, Abhishek Kumar–Isha Malviya, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, and Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani.



Married since 2018, Abhinav and Rubina had previously featured jointly in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which the actress emerged as the winner. The couple welcomed their twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa in December 2023.