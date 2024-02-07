English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Indian Police Force Actor Arjun Dwivedi Talks About Larger-Than-Life Scale Of Rohit Shetty's Sets

Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead in what is his web series debut, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Dwivedi
Arjun Dwivedi | Image:X
Arjun Dwivedi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. The actor, who has also featured in projects like The Vaccine War and Baadshaho reflected on his time working with the director. Dwivedi was particularly fascinated with the scale at which the director mounts his sets.

Arjun Dwivedi marvels at the scale of Rohit Shetty's productions


Arjun Dwivedi was all-praises for the manner in which Rohit Shetty weaves together his high-octane universe. The actor appeard especially awestruck at how "dream-like" the experience of working with him was. For the unversed, Dwivedi was a doctor prior to turning an actor. 

He said, "Being on a Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world. I absolutely love the vibrant energy and the universe he creates, where my passions - automobiles, driving, action, and adventure - become the pulse of the film. Working with sir is a privilege. He's an incredible director, human being, and collaborator."

Arjun Dwivedi reveals how he bonded with Rohit Shetty


Arjun Dwivedi also reflected on how he and Rohit Shetty got along right away, courtesy of their shared love for automobiles. It also helped that Dwivedi saw his role, that of the Bangladesh intelligence head who clashes with the Indian Police team, as a dream come true. 

He said, "Our coordination as director and actor was seamless. I easily understood his vision for my character, and we worked in perfect harmony. Rohit Sir's passion, focus, and work ethic are an inspiration. He's more than a director, he's an institution. Our shared love for automobiles, especially the Scorpio, only strengthened our bond. It was an experience I'll cherish forever." Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 27th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

