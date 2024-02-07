Advertisement

Arjun Dwivedi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. The actor, who has also featured in projects like The Vaccine War and Baadshaho reflected on his time working with the director. Dwivedi was particularly fascinated with the scale at which the director mounts his sets.

Arjun Dwivedi marvels at the scale of Rohit Shetty's productions



Arjun Dwivedi was all-praises for the manner in which Rohit Shetty weaves together his high-octane universe. The actor appeard especially awestruck at how "dream-like" the experience of working with him was. For the unversed, Dwivedi was a doctor prior to turning an actor.

Advertisement



He said, "Being on a Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world. I absolutely love the vibrant energy and the universe he creates, where my passions - automobiles, driving, action, and adventure - become the pulse of the film. Working with sir is a privilege. He's an incredible director, human being, and collaborator."

Advertisement

Arjun Dwivedi reveals how he bonded with Rohit Shetty



Arjun Dwivedi also reflected on how he and Rohit Shetty got along right away, courtesy of their shared love for automobiles. It also helped that Dwivedi saw his role, that of the Bangladesh intelligence head who clashes with the Indian Police team, as a dream come true.

Advertisement



He said, "Our coordination as director and actor was seamless. I easily understood his vision for my character, and we worked in perfect harmony. Rohit Sir's passion, focus, and work ethic are an inspiration. He's more than a director, he's an institution. Our shared love for automobiles, especially the Scorpio, only strengthened our bond. It was an experience I'll cherish forever." Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)