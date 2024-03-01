Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Indrani Mukerjea Docu-Series Finally Available For Streaming After Bombay HC Dismisses CBI Plea

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth released on Netflix on February 29 amid controversies. The show will give viewers a glimpse into the infamous case.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Indrani Mukerjea Story
The Indrani Mukerjea Story | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indrani Mukerjea documentary series finally released on Netflix on February 29 after Bombay High Court rejected a CBI petition to prevent its streaming. Indrani Mukerjea is currently on a trial for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. After the CBI filed a motion in court, claiming that the documentary Indrani Mukerjea could influence the judicial process, the High Court ordered that it be postponed. The four-episode docuseries series was set to premiere on February 23, and following a special screening on Thursday. The Bombay High Court said it found no evidence against the prosecution or the trial in the docu-series on Indrani Mukerjea, who was accused of killing her daughter.

Indrani Mukerjea out on OTT

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth released on Netflix on February 29 amid controversies regarding its stay. The crime documentary The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth will give viewers a glimpse into the infamous alleged murder case. It features Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. What happened next shook Mumbai's high society and the country as a whole, permanently altering the lives of the Mukerjea and Bora families. Indrani, a successful media executive and socialite, was married to media baron Peter Mukerjea. She was arrested in 2015 for the murder of Sheena Bora. Following her arrest, Indrani was placed in judicial custody at Byculla Jail, a women's-only prison in Mumbai.

 

Indrani Mukerjea poster | Image: X
A file photo of Indrani Mukerjea | Image: X

 

More about the Indrani Mukerjea case

On February 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed an application with a special court in Mumbai seeking a stay on a documentary series about Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The documentary series, which delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora, was set to premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

 

A file photo of Indrani Mukerjea | Image: X

 

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI requested that the court "issue a direction to the accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform until the conclusion of the ongoing trial."

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:25 IST

