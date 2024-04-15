Advertisement

The production of season two of HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring John Cena, has begun. DC Studios co-head James Gunn shared an update about the show on his official Instagram page on Saturday. "Day 1 S2,” Gunn posted on Threads along with a photo of Peacemaker’s helmet.

Peacemaker to have a co-directors alongside James Gunn

James Gunn also said he would "be directing some of the episodes" on the second season of Peacemaker. “But there are three other great directors joining me for the season,” he added. Gunn is handing over the reigns of Peacemakers to other team members as he is busy with the shoot of Superman, starring David Corenswet in the title role.

Peacemaker was renewed for season two by streaming service HBO Max in 2022. The show is a spin-off to Gunn's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, in which Cena played the role of Christopher Peacemaker Marks. Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick also round out the cast of the series.

James Gunn is busy building the Superman universe

James Gunn, meanwhile, is busy with the shoot of Superman, which will the first film in the rebooted DCEU. The shoot of the film began on February 29 earlier this year in Atlanta. The superhero film will release on the big screens in July 2025. The filming will next move on to Ohio, Cincinnati and Cleveland. According to fan theories, Cincinnati is the home of Union Terminal, the original inspiration for the Hall of Justice. It is believed that the choice of location almost confirms the inclusion of the Hall of Justice in Superman.