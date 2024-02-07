Advertisement

In a much-anticipated reunion after 14 years, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are set to grace the screen together in the upcoming Sony LIV show titled Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. The first look of this riveting courtroom drama has been released and offers a glimpse into the compelling narrative.

More about Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani

The storyline of this show revolves around the life of a young law professional Anushka portrayed by Jennifer. Anushka is a sharp-witted lawyer carving her niche in her father's law firm and stands firm with her ethical principles with each case she takes on. On the other side of the legal battleground is Virat, played by Karan who is a suave and driven lawyer believed to be the rightful heir to the firm.

Amidst this legal drama, a young intern, Ankita Rastogi, played by Reem Shaikh, navigates her way while harbouring a dark secret. The series delves into moral dilemmas and the constant battle between choosing the right path over the easy one. The undeniable chemistry between Jennifer and Karan promises an engaging narrative.

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani also features a talented cast including Sanjay Nath, and is poised to deliver a gripping courtroom drama that explores love, rivalry, and the challenging choices that define these young legal professionals. This web show has been bankrolled by Smruti Shinde and Harvindar Arora.

Advertisement

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani | Image: Instagram

When Karan announced the development of the show last year

Karan Wahi while announcing the show in November 2023 expressed the excitement of reuniting with Jennifer. He reminisced about their collaboration in the 2007 drama Dill Mil Gayye and called out to all the DMG kids who have now grown up and signalled that it's time for a new chapter. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Ohanna Shivanand and Mohnish Behl in pivotal roles.