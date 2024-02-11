Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Jessica Capshaw Returns In Medical Drama Series Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

Jessica Capshaw who played the role of Dr Arizona Capshaw is all set to make a return in season 20 of the medical drama Grey's Anatomy headlined by Ellen Pompeo

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jessica Capshaw
Jessica Capshaw | Image:Jessica Capshaw/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jessica Capshaw played the pivotal role of Dr Arizona Robbins in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The actress is now reported to make a return in the show’s final season. Previously, she was seen in 10 seasons of the show. 

Jessica Capshaw back as Dr Arizona

Actress Jessica Capshaw, who spent 10 seasons playing Dr Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy, is returning to reprise her role in the upcoming 20th season of the show. She will be joined by Alex Landi, who returns as Dr Nico Kim, and franchise newcomers Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares as guest stars in the milestone season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced medical drama, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Additional guest stars are expected to be announced as the show inches closer toward its strikes-delayed return on March 14 at 9 p.m. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Capshaw exited Grey’s in 2018, at the end of its 14th season when Arizona moved from Seattle to New York so her daughter, Sofia, could be in the same city with her other mother, Callie (former series regular Sara Ramirez), as the fan-favourite former couple “Calzona” appeared poised for a reunion.

Advertisement

Why did Jessica Capshaw exit Grey’s Anatomy?

Capshaw was written out alongside Sarah Drew (April). Both actresses have since returned to Grey’s as the series has made it a point to provide closures for some of its most beloved characters. At the time of their exits, producers said their departures were creative decisions, though sources maintained both Capshaw and Drew attempted to negotiate a higher payday together.

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 to stream from March 

Grey’s Anatomy, is set to make a triumphant return with its highly anticipated Season 20, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with a recently revealed teaser. The brief 30-second glimpse into the forthcoming season on Hulu promises an intriguing continuation of the drama, introducing a mix of recurring characters and new challenges for the protagonist, Meredith Grey, portrayed by Ellen Pompeo.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement