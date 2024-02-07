Advertisement

Raveena Tandon has been receiving positive responses for her performance in the web series titled Karmma Calling. The actress portrayed the character of Indrani Kothari in the series, who is a reigning queen of the society in Alibaug. Folloiwng the release of the web series, Juhi Chawla watched the show and took to her social media handle to praise Raveena Tandon for Karmma Calling.

Juhi Chawla praises Raveena Tandon's performance in Karmma Calling

Raveena Tandon's role as Indrani Kothari has been garnering the attention of the netizens. Not just viewers, Juhi Chawla was also amazed by Raveena Tandon's performance in Karmma Calling. Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle X and wrote, "Raveena ghoshhh how stunning you looked ..we can’t take our eyes off you Indraniâ€æ Every time you come on screen, we can feel your powerful presence. #karmacalling (sic)."

Further, Raveena Tandon responded to Juhi's post in a very Andaz Apna Apna way. She wrote, "HAI LA JUHI CHAWLA ! thhhhhaaannnkkk youuu (sic)." Juhi Chawla also shared the same post on her Instagram handle. Following this, actress Bhagyashree took to the comments and wrote, "I totally second that @iamjuhichawla ... Ravs is ravishing! (sic)."

Raveena Tandon decodes her role as Indrani Kothari

Raveena Tandon had earlier decoded her character Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show Karmma Calling, and called it an absolute diva.

Talking about the same, Raveena said: "Indrani Kothari is an absolute diva. She thrives on power and love for her family and can go to any lengths to protect them. Glamorous on the outside, she is soft-hearted and has a mysterious aspect to her personality."

Advertisement

"She is flawed in her own ways and this makes her character more layered and challenging to play. Indrani goes through an array of emotions which showcase her vulnerabilities on one side and her idea to be in a position of power on the other," shared Raveena.

Advertisement

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from IANS)

